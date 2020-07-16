Crysis Enhanced Edition is now available for free download

erek said:



"Ironically, all the aforementioned graphical improvements are what Crytek had showcased for its upcoming official Crysis Remaster. Grass shadows? Check. Screen-space reflections? Check. Better lighting? Check. Not only that, but Crysis Enhanced Edition can – and most likely will – look better than Crysis Remaster thanks to its new high quality textures. As we showcased, the textures of Crysis Remaster are similar to those of the original version. So, unless Crytek and Saber put more effort into it, this free mod will look better than the paid version of Crysis Remaster.



Do note that Crysis Enhanced Edition is around 10GB in size. So yeah, make sure you have enough space before downloading and installing it."



https://www.dsogaming.com/pc-perfor...d-edition-is-now-available-for-free-download/ Hopefully this is legit Click to expand...

I purchased Crysis duing the Steam sale. Wouldn't even start on Win10. Got a refund from Steam. It looks like enhanced is a mod. I think I'm more interested in the Remaster to hopefully just get it working in the first place.