"Crysis 4" confirmed with new teaser from Cytek.

How is Cytek still in business? They were struggling a few years back and they really haven't released anything recently. I do t believe many developers are even licensing their engine either.
 
They sold their technology to Amazon. That likely kept them alive.
 
Not necessarily true. See here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_CryEngine_games

  • 8 games in development using the latest CryEngine V and 14 games released using CryEngine V within the last 6 years including their own Crysis Remastered Trilogy.
  • 8 games in development using CryEngine 3 and 30 games released on the same engine in the last 10 years.
So idk HOW much money they're making but plenty of folks seem to like the engine. I know I saw it used when I played the Sniper series. Also Star Citizen used it for 5 or 6 years before switching engine.
 
