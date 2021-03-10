Cryptominers have already cracked NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 hash rate limiter

cybereality
When the GeForce RTX 3060 was launched on February 25, Nvidia announced that the mining efficiency of the graphics card was deliberately being reduced by around 50% in a bid to get more of the GPUs directly to gamers. However, this limitation appears to have been quickly bypassed by Chinese cryptocurrency miners using customized mods.
https://www.techradar.com/news/cryptominers-have-already-cracked-nvidias-rtx-3060-hash-rate-limiter
So much for being "unhackable"...