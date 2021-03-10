Cryptominers have already cracked NVIDIA’s RTX 3060 hash rate limiter

THRESHIN said: Anything is hackable and every time they declare something unhackable it just gets broken sooner. It's a challenge.



I think it was with DVD years ago, some company (might have been Sony?) Was stupid enough to declare their new copy protection was unbreakable. It took less than a day.

They tried to say that the same kind of handshake required by HDCP when Blu-ray came out was unhackable, too. NVIDIA made it too easy for miners when they gave away what they were trying to do to limit the hash rate. The simple word "handshake" was enough to give people direction, but specifically saying it was "between the driver and silicon" narrowed it down. Maybe NVIDIA just wants to discourage normies mining with the 3060 and future hardware?