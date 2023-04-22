Cryptocurrency project. No idea what and how. Need help

kenedibarak
Hello, I need your help in sorting out the complicated world of cryptocurrency. I don't know much about this business and I'm looking for advice on how to start earning from young and promising projects.
I recently discovered Sabai Ecoverse project, maybe someone has already heard of it. It promises to make money from real businesses in Thailand, and I saw partners quite famous players in the industry, such as Polygon.
I would like to get your opinion on this. What do you think, should I spend my time and money on this project? I would be grateful for your help and advice