Cryptocurrency project. No idea what and how. Need help

Hello, I need your help in sorting out the complicated world of cryptocurrency. I don't know much about this business and I'm looking for advice on how to start earning from young and promising projects.I recently discovered Sabai Ecoverse project, maybe someone has already heard of it. It promises to make money from real businesses in Thailand, and I saw partners quite famous players in the industry, such as Polygon.I would like to get your opinion on this. What do you think, should I spend my time and money on this project? I would be grateful for your help and advice