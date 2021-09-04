Crypto private offerings

Hi, so i trade the usual markets, but have been watching crypto not knowing much.After seeing countless times crypto tokens going over 10x,50x, even 100x i had to take a look.I went from trading bitcoin,etherium, to trading smaller stuff like solana,matic, then i found alt coins!Remember how crazy IPO's were back in the late 90's, thats whats happening now. There are these launchpads, like seedify,polkastarter,safelaunch, and many many more. They allow you to buy in at private prices or before the token go public. These are the one that can go 100x from your price. The only thing that sucks with launchers is you have to buy the launchers token, to get allocation or a chance to win a lottery. This can be many $1000 dollars to get a shot. For instance seedify has guaranteed allocation, for $1000 of seedify token, you got an allocation of $5 of cyptomeda,of course it went up alot like 10x or something, but still.Which brings me to pools, like OIG or PlanktonSnowCapital, these places, you dont have to hold tokens, they just take a percentage of your investment, i think around 15-20%. So all of your capital can go towards the private purchase of tokens instead of buying the tokens of launchers.Like go to PlanktonSnowCapital webpage and they have a chart showing you what they have brought out, a 5k investment a couple months ago is now 35k or something.No matter which way you go, launchers or pools, you have to take advatage of this time of the market, which only comes around in a generation.I never thought i would see the bubble of the late 90's again, this time im going to take full advantage of it!I have a bunch invested with PlanktonSnowCapital, that is listing late september, ill comeback then and let you know how i didBloxMove,Defina,Cryptoblades kingdom,Rocosoft,Orion Money, and Privi.