Crypto Miners, Not Gamers, Were The Primary Buyers of Graphics Cards Since 2021, Almost $15 Billion Worth of GPU Sales Reported

This means that every crypto graphics card that was bought during the 2021-craze will now have to be sold at a major loss. Click to expand...

Hmmmm I don't know when I did my taxes the mining income was more than the hardware cost by a pretty good margin... not to mention any write-offs to the hardware for depreciation, electric, etc. I'd say most miners are sitting pretty right now unless they went to eBay to buy overpriced stuff at the beginning of 2022 or end of 2021.