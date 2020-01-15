Cryorig Quad Lumi, HyperX Cloud II, Ducky Shine 6, Logitech G710

Heatware under MajorMullet Local pickup in the Charlotte, NC area. Shipping to cont. USA. Payment accepted via PayPal. eVGA 1080ti - $425 shipped Works perfectly, absolutely no issues. Some coil whine at super high frame rates (only noticeable for me in some game menus). Have never noticed any whine while in game. My PC sits on my desk and I don't use headphones. Hasn't been overclocked so not sure what it's capable of in that regard. Recently purchased a C9 OLED so grabbed a 2 series card for Gsync capability. Got this in June 2017 so still has a bit of warranty left. -- Cryorig H7 Quad Lumi CPU Cooler - $35 shipped Barely used, in original box with accessories {} Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset - $50 shipped Barely used, can't get comfortable in them. Like new condition in original box. -- Went TKL and never going back so selling the full size keyboards I've accumulated Greatly prefer to meet locally with these, definitely open to decent offers for local pickup. Logitech G170 Keyboard - Cherry MX Brown - $50 shipped Great condition, in original box Ducky Shine 6 RGB - Cherry RGB Speed - $110 shipped Excellent condition, in original box. Great keyboard, Ducky quality is definitely light years ahead of the others I have listed here. --- SOLD ASUS Z170 Sabertooth ATX Motherboard MSI Z390 MATX Motherboard ASRock Z370 Fatal1ty ITX Motherboard 5x $50 Steam Gift Card K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile RAPIDFIRE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard