Crucial T700 Clocks 12.4 GB/s Sequential Reads in Previews

Is this the fastest?

“SSD manufacturer's favorite benchmark, CrystalDiskMark (CDM), shows the drive clock 12.4 GB/s sequential reads (1 MB, QD8), along with 9.22 GB/s (1 MB QD1). Sequential writes are as high as 11.87 GB/s (1 MB QD8), and 9.66 GB/s (1 MB QD1). IOMeter testing revealed that the sustained write speeds are rather low, with the T700 holding onto top speeds only up to 25 GB, beyond which write performance falls off a cliff to 3.8 GB/s. Find more such interesting results in the source link below.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307416/crucial-t700-clocks-12-4-gb-s-sequential-reads-in-previews
 
