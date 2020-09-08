Crucial Pushes Out Record-Breaking DDR4-5100 RAM

"The Ballistix Max DDR4-5100 will have limited availability at launch, so it's a first-come-first-serve basis. You will be able pick up the memory kit directly through Crucial or from a selected number of retailers, such as Amazon.

Crucial hasn't revealed the pricing for the memory kit yet, but Amazon Italy already has it up for pre-order at €853.19 (~$1,003.92), including VAT (value-added tax). Subtracting the 22% VAT rate that's standard in Italy would bring the price down to $836.60. It's not a bad price actually, considering 'slower' DDR4-5000 memory kits are selling for close to $1,000."

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/crucial-pushes-out-record-breaking-ddr4-5100-ram
 
