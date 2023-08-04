Crucial P5 Plus 2TB not working in Oriko Enclosures

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 20,618
I have a pair of Oriko NVME enclosures and neither one will work with this Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVME drive.
The drive shows 100% usage in Task Manager when it is plugged in.
I initially thought the new 20Gbps enclosure I just received was flaky but when I put the drive into my older Oriko 10Gbps enclosure it did the same thing.
Tried 2 different cables as well.
I have a 10Gbps Sabrent enclosure and I put that in there and the Crucial seems to be working fine in there.
The 1TB Team Group that I had in the older Oriko enclosure works fine in the new 20Gbps enclosure, so I am guessing the Oriko's just don't like the 2TB Crucial P5 Plus.
Anyone else here run into a similiar issue with certain enclosures and drives?
The drive shows 100% usage in Task Manager when it is plugged in.
I initially thought the new 20Gbps enclosure I just received was flaky but when I put the drive into my older Oriko 10Gbps enclosure it did the same thing.
Tried 2 different cables as well.
I have a 10Gbps Sabrent enclosure and I put that in there and the Crucial seems to be working fine in there.
The 1TB Team Group that I had in the older Oriko enclosure works fine in the new 20Gbps enclosure, so I am guessing the Oriko's just don't like the 2TB Crucial P5 Plus.
Anyone else here run into a similiar issue with certain enclosures and drives?