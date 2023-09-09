Crucial p3 plus Amazon sale 80$ 2 TB...price just went up 10$

link
Amazon has the p3 plus drives all up to 2 TB on sale now.
I got a 2 TB one on way for Starfield. $79.99. I already have the P5 drive for main OS I figured this is a good drive to fill up with some game that now require a SSD.
I know it is not the fastest Nvme drive out there but for a drive that is cheap. But I like that it is crucial with 5 year warranty and good speed.
Dramless drive but I am sure it will allow Starfield not to stutter every few seconds. Old 40TB drive cant do it any more. 40TB will still be great drive for my steam library and storage.
I just grabbed the 4TB for like $208 a few weeks ago. It did pretty well when I transferred about 2TB, but the limits of cacheless hit too. They are great for many many use cases and the warranty is solid.