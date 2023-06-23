Crucial P3 4TB PCIe Gen3 NVMe M.2 or Samsung 870 Evo 4TB SSD for a backup drive?

Delicieuxz
I already have one Samsung 870 Evo 4TB SSD as a backup drive, and the same model is on sale at 45% off MSRP right now - $299 CAD. I am thinking of getting one for a redundant backup drive.
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/product/B08QBL36GF/
But the Crucial P3 4TB M.2 is even cheaper - $278.72 CAD, or $288.47 CAD from Amazon.
https://www.amazon.ca/Crucial-PCIe-NAND-NVMe-3500MB/dp/B0B25P44CL/
And it should be faster. Reliability? I dunno.
Does it make sense to get the Crucial P3 instead of the Samsung 870 Evo?
