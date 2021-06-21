Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD Up to 2400 MB/s - $73.99

https://www.newegg.com/crucial-1tb-p2/p/N82E16820156252?Item=N82E16820156252
$80: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1576657-REG/crucial_ct1000p2ssd8_p2_1tb_nvme_pcie.html
amazon and bestbuy recently had it on sale for $73 but those deals are dead. I just ordered one from newegg. I'm tried of uninstalling and moving games around.
