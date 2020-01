QLC will drop to 80 MB/s (folding) or 160 MB/s (direct-to-QLC on 2TB+ 860 QVO). That's just sequentials although it will suffer overall performance there, too. But this is only outside the generous SLC cache. FWIW, TLC drives can also slow down quite a bit outside SLC. But in this case I think you're overheating so it's a moot point, although I've never seen a SM2263 drive throttle like that.



And yes if you do large writes the QLC will absolutely drop to terrible speeds...if you bought the drive without understanding that, then I can see why you'd be surprised/upset. Many good SATA SSDs are faster than this, even much faster, since they're TLC-based. The P1/660p are for everyday use, not transferring large files.

