Crucial MX500 1TB SSD SATA = $62

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD, up to 560MB/s - CT1000MX500SSD1Amazon deal. -38% = $62.>> https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-MX500-NAND-SATA-Internal/dp/B078211KBB/ Decent deal on a popular drive. Did a quick search and did not find a thread about this yet. Last was two years ago sale at $85.[edit]The BX version is on sale at $53.>> https://www.amazon.com/Crucial-BX500-NAND-2-5-Inch-Internal/dp/B07YD579WM/