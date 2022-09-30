Crucial external MX200 SDD no longer showing up (Mac Monterey)

Hi everyone!



I've just moved over from a Late 2015 iMac running Mojave to a new Mac Mini M1 Monterey.



The problem is as follows:



On the old system I was running a:

Crucial MX200 2.5 SSD 1000GB 6Gb/s CT 1000MX200SSD1



mounted in a:

Inateck FE2007 USB 3.0 TO SATA6G Enclosure



Until the day of transfer it was working perfectly on the old machine but

when I plugged it into the new Mini, it doesn't even show up!



I tried

a) different USB ports

b) different SATA cable

c) replaced enclosure with new one

d) Checked out the Mac System Report before and after a reboot



Hardware and device scans don't show the drive or the enclosure.



The last time that it was all working fine on the old mac running Mojave.

Could the change to Monterey on the old Mac and the new Mini "seem" possible(?).



I don't mind having to buy a new SSD, but I really need a DIY way of recovering the data!



One more update:

I tried plugging it into a Windows 10 based laptop and although it did not show

I can detect it in the Device Manager and this is the message I get:



Device SCSI\Disk&Ven_Crucial_&Prod_CT1024MX200SSD1\6&390c04e8&0&000000

was not migrated due to partial or ambiguous match.



Last Device Instance Id: SCSI\Disk&Ven_MSFT&Prod_XVDD\000022

Class Guid: {4d36e967-e325-11ce-bfc1-08002be10318}

Location Path:

Migration Rank: 0xF000FC000000F130

Present: false

Status: 0xC0000719



but I still cannot access the drive, and the MS Disk Manager

freezes.



Any advice would be appreciated!



Best wishes to all,



Jim