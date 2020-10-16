Crucial DDR4-3600 2x16GB running at 2133 - AMD Ryzen 2

Ryzen 5 3400G Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi Crucial Ballistix BL2K16G36C16U4BL 2x16GB DDR4-3600 CL16 Asus Strix GTX 970

Hello [H]orde,Just helped a friend assemble a Zen2 build (CPU and GPU are placeholders until Zen3 5800X/5900X and RX6000 come out).Updated to latest BIOS revision on the Asus website (v2607).Tried enabling DOCP and set it to run at 3600 speed, but it boot loops a couple/few times, and then comes back with the RAM speed set to 2166. Have tried both DIMMS in various slots, and the result is the same.This is the very first Zen2 build I've worked with, so I'm not too familiar with all the settings that need to be checked/changed to get the RAM to run at 3600...any ideas?Thank you