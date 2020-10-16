Crucial DDR4-3600 2x16GB running at 2133 - AMD Ryzen 2

DejaWiz

DejaWiz

Hello [H]orde,
Just helped a friend assemble a Zen2 build (CPU and GPU are placeholders until Zen3 5800X/5900X and RX6000 come out).

  1. Ryzen 5 3400G
  2. Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus Wi-Fi
  3. Crucial Ballistix BL2K16G36C16U4BL 2x16GB DDR4-3600 CL16
  4. Asus Strix GTX 970

Updated to latest BIOS revision on the Asus website (v2607).
Tried enabling DOCP and set it to run at 3600 speed, but it boot loops a couple/few times, and then comes back with the RAM speed set to 2166. Have tried both DIMMS in various slots, and the result is the same.


This is the very first Zen2 build I've worked with, so I'm not too familiar with all the settings that need to be checked/changed to get the RAM to run at 3600...any ideas?


Thank you
 
I would skip DOCP for now. Try to manually set ram speed, timings and voltage manually. 3600MHZ, 16-16-16-38, and 1.35 Volts. See if that works.
If that doesn't work. Run it at 3200MHZ with same timings and voltage. If this is just a placeholder CPU, then I wouldnt worry about not being able to get 3600. As Zen3 you should be able to with no issues.
 
