Crosshair VIII Dark Hero PCB bent?

Some flex can occur from excessive mounting pressure when placing a cooler. Otherwise, it can happen from extreme movement inside the box ( being dropped during shipping from the etailer to you for instance )....etc. This is rare but it does happen and I have seen it.

Overall though I would no the concerned some moderate flex is acceptable/fine and will not cause an issue. Ultimately if it is concerning to you then you should return/exchange it as opposed to an RMA.

Based on your video I would not be concerned. Ultimately it is your decision though and if you are concerned I would follow the advice noted above.

Hey y'all, so I just received my 5950x and yesterday I started hooking up my Dark Hero and CPU in current case until my water cooling components come through and noticed my motherboard is slightly bent? I did chat with an Asus rep and they did confirm that it is a hardware error based on the video I provided them, and that I had to RMA the board. They also said that if they receive it and they find out that it's due to physical damage that wasn't caused by manufacturer and it was caused by me that it wouldn't be covered under warranty. It's not the first time I put a pc together and I'm always careful. It's clearly not my motherboard tray that's tweaked because my other board had no bends when I laid it flat. Case is a Caselabs SM8. Have any of you experienced something like this before? A few people told me that any slight bends like that can me normal but I beg to differ. I did post a message on the ASUS PC DIY Group on facebook as an ASUS rep frequents it, and saidAt this point, I'm trying to figure out if I should just send it in for RMA and take the chance that they don't point the finger at me and get it fixed, or should I just go with it and cross my fingers. I did setup this rig a few weeks back when I bought a 5900x for a friend, and did some testing with it. Back then I didn't notice the bend, however when I did install the 5900x then I wasn't looking around carefully as I did yesterday hooking up the 5950x, and I just screwed the board down at that time. PC boots up fine, no issues at all. Am I being too picky/anal?Here is the video of the bend for reference.