Crosshair VI Hero Wifi AC (X370) + Zen2 Memory

Hey Guys,



Thinking of retiring my 4x8GB ddr4-3200C16 ram from my 3900x+Crosshair VI to possibly re-use elsewhere. Looking at replacmenet of Corsair 2x32GB ddr4-3600c18. My motherboard is T-TOP and this is 4 ranks. I don't see moving beyond 64GB anytime soon. How likely is this to work with this (older) motherboard & Zen2 CPU? Thoughts?