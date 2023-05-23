Critical Windows Server SMB security warning, Update required prior July 11 !!

Critical Windows SMB security warning
In response to CVE-2022-38023, Microsoft is removing support for RPC Signing in the Netlogon server, instead requiring Sealing when establishing a 'secure channel'. More details can be found here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us...22-38023-46ea3067-3989-4d40-963c-680fd9e8ee25 and here: https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2022-38023
Timeline
June, 13: signing remains possible but cannot disable sealing on Windows server
July, 11: sealing is enforced, no authentication without sealing
Action
Update at least every AD member device like Windows or AD members like OmniOS or SAMBA prior July 11 !!
For an Illumos/OmniOS OS/ZFS kernelbased SMB server as an AD member the sealing feature is under final approvement
https://www.illumos.org/issues/15670
https://forums.servethehome.com/index.php?threads/omnios-netlogon-rpc-sealing-support.40075/
Newest SAMBA suppports sealing
