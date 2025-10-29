Lateralus
More [H]uman than Human
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2004
- Messages
- 19,425
Coming to PC and consoles in 2026.
There's currently a demo available on Steam that looks fitting for Halloween...may give it a go and see if it offers anything noteworthy.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1790930/Crisol_Theater_of_Idols/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYRHHJ17tFI
There's currently a demo available on Steam that looks fitting for Halloween...may give it a go and see if it offers anything noteworthy.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1790930/Crisol_Theater_of_Idols/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYRHHJ17tFI