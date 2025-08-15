  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
CrisisX (open world survival)

P

polonyc2

Chinese developer Hero Games, an early investor in Game Science's Black Myth Wukong, announced its own game, CrisisX...it's a post-apocalyptic open world survival crafting game in development for PC (Steam) and mobile devices (Android, iOS) with a launch window estimated in Q2 2026

In CrisisX, players will explore a massive 1,200-km open world with up to 5K other players on a single server...the map features 12 distinct terrains, ranging from Western-style towns and hidden laboratories to snowy mountaintops...each terrain is filled with unique items, vegetation, resources, and wild animals to discover, collect, and hunt

CrisisX boasts a versatile combat system that offers an array of weapons, including machetes, crossbows, pistols, sniper rifles, machine guns, RPGs, and grenades...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dt4zCr5ovI
 
