CrisisX (open world survival)

Chinese developer Hero Games, an early investor in Game Science's Black Myth Wukong, announced its own game, CrisisX...it's a post-apocalyptic open world survival crafting game in development for PC (Steam) and mobile devices (Android, iOS) with a launch window estimated in Q2 2026
In CrisisX, players will explore a massive 1,200-km open world with up to 5K other players on a single server...the map features 12 distinct terrains, ranging from Western-style towns and hidden laboratories to snowy mountaintops...each terrain is filled with unique items, vegetation, resources, and wild animals to discover, collect, and hunt
CrisisX boasts a versatile combat system that offers an array of weapons, including machetes, crossbows, pistols, sniper rifles, machine guns, RPGs, and grenades...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dt4zCr5ovI
