"Criminal Conduct": NYPD Asks Google to Scrap Waze's DUI/DWI Checkpoints

umeng2002 said: More idiot cops not knowing/ caring about the law.

When are you guys going to get it? If you don't like the laws, work to have them changed. The cops don't make the laws, and they don't get to choose where the checkpoints are. Everything is set in motion by your politicians, NOT the cops.That said, I find DWI checkpoints to be not just useless (as anyone can take back roads to avoid them, and I have at times) but more to the point, they do nothing to help. Those cops should be on patrol ACTUALLY LOOKING FOR DRUNKS. There are plenty of people who drink who can still drive very well (and yes, I know someone like that, he was my boss at one time, and yes, I'd trust him to drive me home if I couldn't drive for some reason). And there are others who are sober and yet drive terribly.