Cricket Game Crashing - Need Help

Hey all, I've been facing a frustrating issue with my favorite cricket game lately, and I'm hoping some of you might have a solution. Whenever I try to launch the game, it crashes without any warning or error messages. I've tried various troubleshooting steps, like updating my graphics drivers, verifying game files, and even reinstalling the game, but the problem persists. Has anyone else encountered this issue or knows a fix? My system specs meet the game's requirements, so I'm stumped. Your insights and advice would be greatly appreciated,