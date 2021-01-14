erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,666
"The Sound Blaster Z SE sports a myriad of newly added profiles for games like PUBG, as well as microphone and headphones EQ presets. It has the same high-quality audio specifications as its predecessor, with up to 116 dB SNR at a bit rate of up to 24-bit / 192 kHz.
The new card supports 7.1 virtual surround sound on headphones and discrete 5.1 on speakers with an expanded list of headphone profiles."
"Creative's Sound Blaster Z SE promises an even better audio experience" -- https://betanews.com/2021/01/13/creative-sound-blaster-z-se/
