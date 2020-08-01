Creative X7 dying need a sound-card replacement

Hi guys it looks like my 5-year-old Creative X7 is about to kick the bucket as I'm having problems, where the soundcard is on (lights are on) on Windows 10, but zero sound is coming out. I already try to multiple USB cables, swapping out the USB ports and nothing seems to fix it. tried my Surface Pro 6 and the same issue happensSo here I am asking if I should buy another use X7 off fleabay or get something else, I do not watch movies at all on my pc, I mostly use it for music (Google music, youtube premium, Spotify) and light gaming. I have a pair of Audioengine A2+ Speakers + Bic Acoustech PL-200 II sub hook up to it at the moment.With that said, anybody got any recommendations? I was looking at the creative labs AE-5 as a replacement or go with an external DAC+headphone amp that would allow me to hook up my 2.1 speakers and sub. As for budget anywhere between 170.00 to 500.00 will be my limit