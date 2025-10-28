Creative Technology Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Sound Blaster Re:Imagine

erek
"RE:IMAGINE WHAT A SOUND BLASTER CAN DO
Sound Blaster Re:Imagine is far more than just a sound card:
With over 400 million Sound Blaster units shipped, Creative's audio legacy is well established. But Sound Blaster Re:Imagine represents more than an evolution - it is a recontextualization of Sound Blaster as a next-generation audio, control, and creative platform.
Launching on Kickstarter is a conscious choice: it allows Creative to work directly with the community to shape this new chapter. Just as gamers, creators, and dreamers fueled the Sound Blaster revolution in the 90s, today's backers will help guide the evolution of Re:Imagine.
LEGACY, REBORN
"The original Sound Blaster changed the way millions experienced sound - powering gaming, creativity, and discovery. With Sound Blaster Re:Imagine, we set out to reimagine what a Sound Blaster can be: not just a sound card, but a modular hub, a control deck, and a creative playground with endless possibilities. We are making the Sound Blaster relevant again, for today's generation, in today's multi-device world," said Darran Nathan, Vice President of Operations & Products, Creative Technology.
At launch, it introduces a suite of playful experiences alongside its powerful audio capabilities. An AI DJ can generate entirely new music based on desired themes, while longtime fans will be delighted to see nostalgic favorites like Dr. Sbaitso and the Sound Blaster Parrot return - now reimagined with modern AI. These moments of fun sit alongside serious audio power, underscoring that Re:Imagine is built for both creativity and discovery.
By opening the platform with full superuser access, Creative invites developers to expand it further: to build their own apps that utilize the hardware in any way they imagine and share creations with the community.
KICKSTARTER LAUNCH DETAILS
The original Sound Blaster defined the soundtrack of a generation. Sound Blaster Re:Imagine is built to define the next one - an open, evolving platform shaped hand in hand with its community.
Be the first to experience Sound Blaster Re:Imagine at launch, head to the KickStarter link here."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342347/...starter-campaign-for-sound-blaster-re-imagine
- The Ultimate Audio Hub
- Seamlessly connect devices such as PCs, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, gaming consoles, as well as microphones, headphones, speakers, and instruments, all in one place. Route any input to any output instantly with a simple tap, without tangled setups.
- Modular and Customizable
- Expand and reconfigure with magnetically attached swappable modules such as Smart Screens, sliders, knobs, and quick keys. Allows users to adapt their setup as it evolves.
- Fully Programmable Controls
- Every button can be configured as macros to perform any action a user wants, for example, mute a call, trigger a software code compile, or activate any Matter-enabled smart home device.
- Studio-Grade Sound
- High-resolution 32-bit/384 kHz playback with a studio-quality DAC and amp powerful enough to drive everything from professional headphones to large desktop speakers.
- Superuser Access
- With root access to hardware, developers can build and share their own custom apps that utilize this open platform in any creative way - making this a truly community-driven platform.
- Many Fun Apps Included
- Enjoy retro DOS games, music visualizers, an AI-powered DJ, and the iconic Sound Blaster Parrot and Dr.Sbaitso, reborn as AI-powered companions.
- Campaign Launch
- October 28, 2025 (10am EST).
- Limited Quantity Early Backer Rewards
- Every pledge includes the Horizon Base Unit with Smart Screen and modular controls.
- Stretch Goal
- Unlock Vertex Base Unit, a larger model with additional expansion slots.
