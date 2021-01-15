Creative SXFI Gamer Review - Battle Mode almost Feels Like Cheating

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,669
"Then there's the excellent CommanderMic microphone, one of the best microphones I have ever came across in my headset-testing career. It sounds great, does a good job with background noise suppression, and has an integrated pop filter. I wish there would be a way to turn off its built-in red LED as I found it slightly distracting during my late-night gaming sessions, though I did get used to it after a week or two and stopped noticing it as much.
The build quality is very good, and the SXFI Gamer is comfortable to wear over even extended periods of time. If you're sensitive to pressure on your head, the inner side of the headband may cause some discomfort as it has next to no padding. It didn't cause any issues for me personally, but you should be aware of this potential issue. What I did have issue with was the supplied USB-C cable. It's a custom-designed Kevlar-reinforced copper cable wrapped in an aluminium and copper shield for durability, as well as a nylon braid for the final layer to improve flexibility. While undoubtedly robust, it causes noise whenever it rubs against something, be it your clothes, arms, or furniture. I didn't find this troublesome while using the headset, and the supplied cable can be replaced with any aftermarket USB-C cable, which doesn't make it a major drawback after all.
As a whole, the Creative SXFI Gamer is a terrific gaming headset. If it fits into your budget, you should seriously consider getting it over pretty much anything else in its price bracket."
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/creative-sxfi-gamer/
