Creative Launches SXFI TRIO: USB-C In-ears with the Super X-Fi Difference

Excited? Anyone?

"SXFI TRIO truly sets itself apart with a new level of audio realism for calls, and makes video calls with family and friends more intimate. It's also excellent for long calls, where the spatialization of Super X-Fi eliminates the fatigue associated with conventional headphones.

As such, SXFI TRIO is the perfect companion to Work-Learn-Play from home with, instead of bulky headphones.

SXFI TRIO's angled earbuds are intricately designed and fine-tuned for long-lasting comfort, and it comes with 6 pairs of different silicone ear tip sizes, so it will be a breeze to find the perfect fit.

Creative's CEO Sim Wong Hoo said, "The SXFI TRIO is an all-rounder, ideal for all day in all places. It's a miniaturized wonder. The triple-driver performance can rival high-end, bulky headphones; with Super X-Fi integrated, I believe it will be very hard to match. Moreover, you are getting two products for the price of one, because it basically integrates the SXFI AMP and the Aurvana Trio into one - their combined price is twice that of SXFI TRIO."

Pricing and Availability

SXFI TRIO is priced at S$199 (139.99 USD) and is available here.
Source: Creative"

https://www.techpowerup.com/269060/...-usb-c-in-ears-with-the-super-x-fi-difference
 
$139 for wired earbuds that aren't from the known high end IEM companies in 2020. Unless i'm missing something, this ain't it.
 
Does anyone know what that means? I guess its not as bad, its actually $140 USD, not $200 but these days, i'm buying wireless.

I'm nearly certain that "holographic audio" thing is some DSP stuff they're using and nothing game changing.
 
