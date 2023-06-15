Creative Labs Soundblaster Play! 3 External USB Soundcard FS Brand New

S

ShuttleLuv

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2003
Messages
7,238
Creative Soundblaster Play! 3 External USB Soundcard - Opened to test, works great - drivers auto install, just isn't needed at the moment like I thought.

Was just purchased and delivered today. Original Box and manuals included. Literally used once.

$15 Shipped PayPal

Send PM here and post sold.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top