Creative Labs Refurbs. G5, G6, X3, AE-5. $69.99-$99.99

maro

maro

Gawd
Joined
Aug 27, 2006
Messages
689
https://us.creative.com/p/refurbished

Discussion in this thread lead to led to mention of Creative's refurb deals. I decided to post them here because they seemed like decent prices if you don't mind refurb'd. Thx to DooLocsta for the link.

G5 = $69.99
G6 (previously out of stock) = $99.99
X3 = $79.99
SBX AE-5 = $79.99

Looks like a 90 day warranty on these. I have a X3 on the way.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Joined
Sep 2, 2004
Messages
31,057
I have the X3, it's a nice unit. Hard to find DACs that also support analog speakers and have hardware controls.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top