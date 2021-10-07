Creative Labs Refurbs. G5, G6, X3, AE-5. $69.99-$99.99

maro
Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2006
- Messages
- 689
https://us.creative.com/p/refurbished
Discussion in this thread lead to led to mention of Creative's refurb deals. I decided to post them here because they seemed like decent prices if you don't mind refurb'd. Thx to DooLocsta for the link.
G5 = $69.99
G6 (previously out of stock) = $99.99
X3 = $79.99
SBX AE-5 = $79.99
Looks like a 90 day warranty on these. I have a X3 on the way.
Discussion in this thread lead to led to mention of Creative's refurb deals. I decided to post them here because they seemed like decent prices if you don't mind refurb'd. Thx to DooLocsta for the link.
G5 = $69.99
G6 (previously out of stock) = $99.99
X3 = $79.99
SBX AE-5 = $79.99
Looks like a 90 day warranty on these. I have a X3 on the way.