Creative Labs Refurbs. G5, G6, X3, AE-5. $69.99-$99.99

Discussion in this thread lead to led to mention of Creative's refurb deals. I decided to post them here because they seemed like decent prices if you don't mind refurb'd. Thx to DooLocsta for the link.G5 = $69.99G6 (previously out of stock) = $99.99X3 = $79.99SBX AE-5 = $79.99Looks like a 90 day warranty on these. I have a X3 on the way.