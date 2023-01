I remember the big debate back in the day: Do I go with the Soundblaster 16 or do I go with the SoundBlaster Pro! I went with a Gravis Ultrasound I think and immediately returned it because nobody supported it easily (great Midi, terrible digital compared to SB offerings). I still have two Soundblaster Live 5.1 cards in box of PC parts around here somewhere.......Thanks Mr. Hoo, you saved us all from the Curse of the AdLib boards!