Create El Capitan recovery media on M1 MackBook?

Am I correct in assuming that it's not possible to create bootable USB install media for El Capitan using an ARM-based MacBook (Big Sur)?



My brother-in-law brought me a Mac to fix, it looks like the OS was wiped or corrupted and the recovery partition was useless. It had El Capitan, but I've not been able to create a usable bootable USB using the DMG from Apple's site. I've tried with my M1 MacBook, I've tried using TransMac on Windows, but that didn't seem to help (wasn't bootable). I'm at the point where I'm thinking I need to tell him I'll have to purchase the physical media because the recovery mode won't even let me download the OS, I assume because you need an iCloud account with the OS tied to it. I can't believe how needlessly complicated this is (or I'm making it?). /whine