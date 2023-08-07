Creality K1 / K1 Max

This is Creality answer to Bambu Lab P1S / X1C with better specs, just cheaper. I ordered and received K1 Max and the thing works like a champ. Prints beautifully too. Might post some prints later.



Early adopters had some problems with a bad extruder on K1 (but Creality sent them a gift package for €3 with a camera, 1kg filament and a new extruder).

K1 Max is sent with a fixed extruder and my K1 Max had no issues whatsoever.

This is also my first FDM printer. Had a couple of resin printers before and I hate the mess they create. Fine if it was just a normal liquid, but all that toxic shit and there's no way to avoid the mess.



I paid €900 for my K1 Max, while X1C would set me back €1200. It's also a really great looking machine.

Not the tinker machine unfortunately as Ender for example, but right now I don't have time to deal with tinkering and I like high tech stuff.