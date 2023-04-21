Creality Halot Mage - 8k/10.3" Resin Printer

Hey there, figured I'd talk a bit about a new resin printer I just got. This one caught me by surprise. I had no idea Creality was tossing their ring into the "saturn 2" ring. Now I only have this thing because I super lucked out and someone at the Creality store on Amazon accidentally had a 40% coupon posted instead of $40. Got it for $253, tax included. Absolute steal for a printer with these specs. Honestly even at $360 it would have been a nice deal. It think it's better than the Saturn 2 in a number of ways.



Now the major downside as of today is Creality doesn't actually have any official support for the file format (cxdlpv4) outside of a buggy version of their slicer "halot box" included on the usb. Neither Chitubox nor Lychee have support for this file format, and neither does the latest stable version of Halot Box. So unfortunately I can't do anything with this printer because I'm not creating profiles for a temporary version of a slicer I have zero interest in using.



The major test for this printer will be how it stacks against my Epax E10 that I just upgraded to 8k/10.1" as well. From inspecting the internals, the major difference seems to be the light source. Epax uses the usual grid of LED lenses. Creality uses an "integral light" which seems to promise significantly better light accuracy. No idea how this will work in practice as I've had zero issues with the Epax. Epax/Saturn 2 have an extra 20mm of Z, the Mage has a bit more X/Y.



So here's to hoping this printer gets some actual support soon so I can actually play with it. Will probably return if there isn't any within the 30 day return period. Feel free to ask me any questions about the external qualities as I do think it has a surprisingly level of build quality at this price point and shows up the Saturn 2/Epax on a good number of points.