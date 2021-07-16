Creality CR10 S4 Mobo and Firmware Replacement...

notarat

notarat

2[H]4U
Joined
Mar 28, 2010
Messages
2,276
So...We had a power hit the other day. As a result, the motherboard of my CR-10 S4 is fried. (as in I watched as copious amounts of the magic smoke left the control box.)

I connected the control box of my other CR-10 (the 300x300) to it to verify the steppers and other items are functional(they are)

Looks like I am in the market for a replacement motherboard and firmware image in order to get this one up and operational once more.

I understand there have been several changes in the firmware (as well as changes to the printer in the form of things like the BL Touch) but I haven't really kept up with the changes since I stopped "tinkering" with it long ago in order to actually "use" it.

I'm electronically inclined enough to have built my Rostock Delta from kit so I'm not averse to installing a motherboard or installing a BL Touch at the same time...

Do any of you have a recommended place where I can buy a new motherboard and download a firmware image?
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
5,092
I would go with a replacement oem board, and put a recent Tiny Machines firmware on it.

I installed a BLTouch, and installed the supported tiny machines firmware on my otherwise stock CR10V2. It was much better than the sock firmware, ram on the board that came with the unit, and the BLT worked with no setup or no editing of the firmware manually.
 
