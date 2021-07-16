Creality CR10 S4 Mobo and Firmware Replacement...

So...We had a power hit the other day. As a result, the motherboard of my CR-10 S4 is fried. (as in I watched as copious amounts of the magic smoke left the control box.)



I connected the control box of my other CR-10 (the 300x300) to it to verify the steppers and other items are functional(they are)



Looks like I am in the market for a replacement motherboard and firmware image in order to get this one up and operational once more.



I understand there have been several changes in the firmware (as well as changes to the printer in the form of things like the BL Touch) but I haven't really kept up with the changes since I stopped "tinkering" with it long ago in order to actually "use" it.



I'm electronically inclined enough to have built my Rostock Delta from kit so I'm not averse to installing a motherboard or installing a BL Touch at the same time...



Do any of you have a recommended place where I can buy a new motherboard and download a firmware image?