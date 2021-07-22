Crazy hacking! Solution Please!

In summary, hackers have now appeared live onscreen on our Mac Laptops and iPhones in real time, able to change text while writing. Highly unusual, this has the earmarks of Pegasus software (see short video on Youtube).

Over the past few weeks I have tried everything publshed - contacted ISP, Apple and Google, etal, changed passwords then set up new accounts, ran anti-virus/malware software. Further, I exchanged ISP modems, and changed internet settings at ISP. All this was to no avail. The hackers were back on shortly, live.

I have had 3rd party Mac service specialists in and reformatted disks. I bought a new MBAir and new iPhone. They immediately got infected, and controlled by these outside hackers, along with our iPhones, new devices!

The breech has to otherwise be coming through ISP? but attempts at help from ISP have been less than optimal - Comcast.

Can any tech savvy person discern how the hackers are doing this; analyze as Pegasus? How can a DIY remedy the problem? Any other ideas, eg trained IT person? Thanks and regards,