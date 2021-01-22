Crash after coming out of extended sleep

Hi,



I built a new PC a few weeks ago and it's been crashing every time it comes out of extended sleep, takes +- 5-10 seconds it just crashes and reboots.

At first when I checked the event viewer it was the key authentication that seemed to give critical errors so I bought a new CDKey and it activated fine.



Now it crashes and there's nothing in the event viewer so I have no idea wtf is going on and why it does it, after it reboots it's fine it won't crash I can play games etc no problem.



Any idea what it could be or what I can check ?



Thanks!