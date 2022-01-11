Crappy reception

I have a cheapish Moto G7 Play. I have very poor reception. I thought it was my carrier so I changed. No differance. Had a friend over with a budget phone and it showed with multiple bars where I have mostly none and will even drop MSM many night.

Do I just have a bad radio/modem whatever it is called? My last Moto worked quite well.

Is there certain brands that I should look at as a replacement?