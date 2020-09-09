Cramer’s lightning round: Micron Tech is the one chipmaker everyone hates

erek
Not good... with NVIDIA going GDDR6X from and only available from Micron...
"Micron Technology: “This is the only semiconductor company that everybody hates. ... I don’t know what to say. I would not sell that stock down here, that would be ridiculous, but I do like Nvidia and AMD better. Don’t forget Broadcom and Marvell.”"
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/09/cra...tech-is-the-one-chipmaker-everyone-hates.html
