Cramer Hails Nvidia's 'Predictably Fabulous' Jensen Huang as a Visionary CEO

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,559
Impressive, and it's not the Cosmo Kramer from Seinfeld
"“If you have enough Nvidia cards put together, you can enable all of this incredible artificial intelligence stuff that everybody's so excited about now. It's much more efficient than using CPUs — think what Intel makes,” the “Mad Money” host reportedly said.
Cramer said that Nvidia knew the potential of generational AI models long back and “had the cards ready for all who wanted them when Wall Street finally came around to generative artificial intelligence.”
Nvidia ended Friday’s session at $389.46, up 2.54%, according to Benzinga Pro data."
Source: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/pe...iscalnotes-nyse-note-frontier-view-helps-navi
