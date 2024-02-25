Crackgate?: Apple Vision Pro EyeSight Display Randomly Cracking For Some Users
OLIVER HASLAM·FEBRUARY 23, 2024
The Apple Vision Pro headset hasn’t even been on sale for a month yet but some people are starting to report strange cracks that could wind up costing hundreds of dollars to fix.
The crack, as people have started to share on Reddit, appears to be in the same place in each instance and is around the center of the external EyeSight display.
