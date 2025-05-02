CPU throttled to 400MHz on Linux 6.14.4 + 258V

yikerman
n00b
- Joined
- May 1, 2025
- Messages
- 1
I'm on an ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA, with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V). Normally my CPU's thermal profile is as follows:
However quite randomly, it will be throttled to only 400MHz:
I've read about BD_PROCHOT. However both before and after the bug, sudo rdmsr 0x1FC reports e4005b; plus the issue does not exist in Windows on the same laptop. Where should I even start solving this issue? if this is some Linux firmware bug, where should I report it?
Bash:
~> cpupower frequency-info
analyzing CPU 4:
driver: intel_pstate
CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: 4
CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: 4
energy performance preference: balance_power
hardware limits: 400 MHz - 3.70 GHz
available cpufreq governors: performance powersave
current policy: frequency should be within 400 MHz and 3.70 GHz.
The governor "powersave" may decide which speed to use
within this range.
current CPU frequency: 1.90 GHz (asserted by call to kernel)
boost state support:
Supported: yes
Active: yes
However quite randomly, it will be throttled to only 400MHz:
Bash:
~> cpupower frequency-info
analyzing CPU 6:
driver: intel_pstate
CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: 6
CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: 6
energy performance preference: balance_power
hardware limits: 400 MHz - 3.70 GHz
available cpufreq governors: performance powersave
current policy: frequency should be within 400 MHz and 400 MHz.
The governor "powersave" may decide which speed to use
within this range.
current CPU frequency: 400 MHz (asserted by call to kernel)
boost state support:
Supported: yes
Active: yes
I've read about BD_PROCHOT. However both before and after the bug, sudo rdmsr 0x1FC reports e4005b; plus the issue does not exist in Windows on the same laptop. Where should I even start solving this issue? if this is some Linux firmware bug, where should I report it?