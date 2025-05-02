  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
CPU throttled to 400MHz on Linux 6.14.4 + 258V

I'm on an ASUS Zenbook S 14 (UX5406SA, with Intel Core Ultra 7 258V). Normally my CPU's thermal profile is as follows:

Bash: 
~> cpupower frequency-info
analyzing CPU 4:
  driver: intel_pstate
  CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: 4
  CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: 4
  energy performance preference: balance_power
  hardware limits: 400 MHz - 3.70 GHz
  available cpufreq governors: performance powersave
  current policy: frequency should be within 400 MHz and 3.70 GHz.
                  The governor "powersave" may decide which speed to use
                  within this range.
  current CPU frequency: 1.90 GHz (asserted by call to kernel)
  boost state support:
    Supported: yes
    Active: yes

However quite randomly, it will be throttled to only 400MHz:

Bash: 
~> cpupower frequency-info
analyzing CPU 6:
  driver: intel_pstate
  CPUs which run at the same hardware frequency: 6
  CPUs which need to have their frequency coordinated by software: 6
  energy performance preference: balance_power
  hardware limits: 400 MHz - 3.70 GHz
  available cpufreq governors: performance powersave
  current policy: frequency should be within 400 MHz and 400 MHz.
                  The governor "powersave" may decide which speed to use
                  within this range.
  current CPU frequency: 400 MHz (asserted by call to kernel)
  boost state support:
    Supported: yes
    Active: yes

I've read about BD_PROCHOT. However both before and after the bug, sudo rdmsr 0x1FC reports e4005b; plus the issue does not exist in Windows on the same laptop. Where should I even start solving this issue? if this is some Linux firmware bug, where should I report it?
 
What distribution you are using? Because some distributions have already fixed this.

if its a systemd based linux, you can apply this:
make the correct pstate service:

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/intel_pstate_setup.service

add this inside:
Code: 
[Unit]
Description=Set maximum performance to 95% and min performance to 50%

[Service]
Type=oneshot
ExecStart=/bin/sh -c "echo 95 > /sys/devices/system/cpu/intel_pstate/max_perf_pct; echo 50 > /sys/devices/system/cpu/intel_pstate/min_perf_pct"

[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target

I just disable it myself as cpu scaling is a bad concept.
 
