CPU Thermal Issues & Der8auer's Scientific Solutions | Graphene, Direct Die Blocks, & More

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
10,036
Interesting ...

"We joined Der8auer of Thermal Grizzly to talk about the Mykro direct die water block for Intel and AMD, liquid metal application and aging, prototyping difficulties, manufacturing, and moving the Thermal Grizzly factory to Germany. The topics are all over the place and a lot of fun, dipping in and out of scientific discussion and some back-and-forth banter and joking."

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top