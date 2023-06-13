CPU Thermal Issues & Der8auer's Scientific Solutions | Graphene, Direct Die Blocks, & More

erek
Interesting ...
"We joined Der8auer of Thermal Grizzly to talk about the Mykro direct die water block for Intel and AMD, liquid metal application and aging, prototyping difficulties, manufacturing, and moving the Thermal Grizzly factory to Germany. The topics are all over the place and a lot of fun, dipping in and out of scientific discussion and some back-and-forth banter and joking."
