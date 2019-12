Any updates?



The only thing I can think of that could bend pins like that is if there were a few strands of fine thread/silk/polyester fiber that got caught on the pins and someone pulled on the fibers to remove them from the socket. If the fibers were wrapped around a couple of other pins next to these or went underneath these pins, then depending on the pull direction you could get a reverse bend like that.

But no, dropping a CPU cannot reverse bend a pin like that and certainly not leave the ones around it untouched. That's why I think it was silk or polyester fibers.

Click to expand...