CPU/mobo/RAM upgrade results in BSOD

Hi, I'm hoping someone can help me. I recently purchased the following bundle to upgrade the PC in my sig:



AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Gigabyte B650 GAMING X AX

2 x 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5



Having installed everything and booted Windows, after a few minutes it crashed with a BSOD and I've not been able to get it stable. I've tried all the usual things like updating drivers, chkdsk, sfc, Windows memory diagnostic, etc. Thinking it could be a memory issue, I double-checked the RAM is seated correctly, and tried each stick individually. Nothing seems to make a difference.



I figured it could be a software issue since it's a relatively old install of Windows so I downloaded Win 11 and tried installing that on a new drive. The initial install worked but during the setup I got another BSOD and that keeps happening.



The error seems to change each time, eg. "DPC Watchdog Violation", "Memory Management", "IRQL not less or equal", something about "kernel" that I didn't catch.



I have a 630W power supply which should be more than enough I believe.



I'm using the same cooler as before, which is the standard AMD Wraith. I've read that the 7600X runs quite hot so I might replace this, but if it's overheating it should throttle back, right? It would crash whilst idle too, so it's not like I'm thrashing it.



Anyone have any ideas?



Thanks,



Martin.