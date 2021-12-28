[CPU MINING] YADACOIN.IO - Going to get some traction.. get in early

This is going to get some traction in the next coming weeks or so, if you were there for RTM this will be similar. Solo mining is fairly easy right now, you just have to set up your own node and then point your other systems to it at port 3333. Pool mining is even easier since you just download the miner, add your wallet address and just run it on the official pool which is already set in the config.json file.RabidMining YouTuber joined the discord today.. he's gonna farm a bunch then pump it on YouTube after he gets his bag large enough.I moved off all my CPUs that were doing Raptoreum to 80% YADA / 20% AVIAN since Raptoreum is just giving me constant coins from staking it which frees up lots of CPU power to mine other shitcoins lol