CPU mining coins and Profit, what to CPU mine?

I think it's bad on threads on there when it comes to CPU mining, not just here on any forum. I today GPU mine ETH the litle time that's left doing that and CPU mine Raptoreum at the same time and see no drop in ETH mining hashrate actually for those not having GPU farms and GPU mine at a ordinary computer on one or a few GPU cards could this be a good question to get some more profits thru utilizing the CPU as well. I have a Intel i5-9400L @ 2,9 Ghz.Raptoreum is not a big crypto by any means. but everyone trying to find that gem early that will pump later onHowever it would be fun to get CPU mining thread going and I know there is a smaller demand on that because of the profitability with CPU mining when it comes to most of the coins out there which is CPU mineable, but I thik there is a few out there to make a decent profit from at least if you calculating the price it might go up to in the future. Things to discuss in thread:If you CPU mine something now:- What do you mine?- What CPU do you mine with- How is your profit looking- If you want can you mention what CPU mining program and algorithm you useOther things to discuss in thread:- What coins exists to mine with CPU- CPU coins that might go up in price later and has a bright future- Profit on different CPU mineable coins- Project updates that has CPU mineable coin- Different CPUs to mine with- Maximizing CPU performance (Tuning)- CPU mining programs and algorithms- Questions related to CPU miningMyself just started to mine Raptoreum with Intel i5-9400L @ 2,9Mhz making lesser than 0,3 dollar/day in RTM, I'm currently hunting after a coin with better profitability!Someone mining Myriad or Verus? If that's the case is a input highly appreciated.Discuss!