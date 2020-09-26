CPU limitations w/ 3080 and MS Flight Sim 2020 ~ AMD vs Intel explanations?

the dx11 engine in FS20 is single threaded thus clock speed and IPC play a huge part in the performance. this is a known issue with all flight sims and is why xplane 11 moved to vulkan and FS20 is moving to DX12 at some point soon should fix most of the issues related to cpu bottlenecking.



so to answer your question, if they plan on legitimately using fs20 for a long period of type and aren't just another person caught in the hype train for an unfinished product go with what ever fits your budget, because the performance difference will likely be very minimal once the move to dx12 happens. also with flight sims you don't need nor want high frame rates, you want to stay in the 30-60fps range.