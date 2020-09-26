CPU limitations w/ 3080 and MS Flight Sim 2020 ~ AMD vs Intel explanations?

D

DarkSideA8

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 13, 2005
Messages
290
Several weeks ago I ran into an article where someone said that in the next article they were going to figure out why AMD processors weren't running MSFS as well as Intel.

Problem is I can't find the original article on this, and certainly not the one I'm looking for.

Anyone got a good article explaining what's happening?

I'm trying to recommend a processor to a friend building a new system for MSFS - and we'd pretty much settled on Ryzen 9 until the article.
 
Last edited:
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
Joined
Sep 13, 2008
Messages
22,154
the dx11 engine in FS20 is single threaded thus clock speed and IPC play a huge part in the performance. this is a known issue with all flight sims and is why xplane 11 moved to vulkan and FS20 is moving to DX12 at some point soon should fix most of the issues related to cpu bottlenecking.

so to answer your question, if they plan on legitimately using fs20 for a long period of type and aren't just another person caught in the hype train for an unfinished product go with what ever fits your budget, because the performance difference will likely be very minimal once the move to dx12 happens. also with flight sims you don't need nor want high frame rates, you want to stay in the 30-60fps range.
 
