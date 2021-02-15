CPU for a home server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime

R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Sep 2, 2005
3,678
I could use a little help here.

I am interested in building a home file server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime. So what I want is a box to mine with, but also be able to run as like a home file server with 24/7 uptime. So low power consumption and stability is important.

I want to be able to do normal stuff on it with some degree of power but also low power consumption possible. I also do not want to spend too much either, I am looking for the best bang 4 buck. I just dont know what route to go.

So far my cpu considerations:
i3-8100
i9-9900T
Ryzen 3400g
Ryzen 5 3600
Ryzen 1600AF

I also learned that you can lower the TDP in ryzen master with 3 and 5 series cpus, so effectively making a Ryzen 3600 a 35 TDP processor?

Anyways, I need some ideas of what others would pick for this usage. I also have no idea what direction to go for motherboards, memory for case.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Feb 3, 2008
4,816
Mining and low power consumption generally do not mix well. So you may want to re consider the purpose of this one box. Building two more purpose built machines would for the bill better for both things you’d like to be doing. Along a low power file server is easy and could very easily be done with just a raspberry pi and external drives.
 
R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Sep 2, 2005
3,678
Well, what I meant by that is low power consumption parts, as I already know mining does not take much cpu/mobo/memory. So while it was not mining, it could be used for other things. I know I would have to have a good PSU and graphics card for that. Obviously why it was mining, its not going to be low power consumption. I just would want it for the lowest possible. I live in CA.
 
