CPU for a home server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime

I could use a little help here.
I am interested in building a home file server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime. So what I want is a box to mine with, but also be able to run as like a home file server with 24/7 uptime. So low power consumption and stability is important.
I want to be able to do normal stuff on it with some degree of power but also low power consumption possible. I also do not want to spend too much either, I am looking for the best bang 4 buck. I just dont know what route to go.
So far my cpu considerations:
i3-8100
i9-9900T
Ryzen 3400g
Ryzen 5 3600
Ryzen 1600AF
I also learned that you can lower the TDP in ryzen master with 3 and 5 series cpus, so effectively making a Ryzen 3600 a 35 TDP processor?
Anyways, I need some ideas of what others would pick for this usage. I also have no idea what direction to go for motherboards, memory for case.
