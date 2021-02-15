CPU for a home server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime

I could use a little help here.



I am interested in building a home file server/mining rig/second box for 24/7 uptime. So what I want is a box to mine with, but also be able to run as like a home file server with 24/7 uptime. So low power consumption and stability is important.



I want to be able to do normal stuff on it with some degree of power but also low power consumption possible. I also do not want to spend too much either, I am looking for the best bang 4 buck. I just dont know what route to go.



So far my cpu considerations:

i3-8100

i9-9900T

Ryzen 3400g

Ryzen 5 3600

Ryzen 1600AF



I also learned that you can lower the TDP in ryzen master with 3 and 5 series cpus, so effectively making a Ryzen 3600 a 35 TDP processor?



Anyways, I need some ideas of what others would pick for this usage. I also have no idea what direction to go for motherboards, memory for case.